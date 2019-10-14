14 Oct 2019

High alert against dengue outbreak

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 13 Oct 2019

KARACHI: Commi­ssioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani has issued a high alert to the district administrations and municipalities to help combat dengue outbreak in the metropolis.

Chairing a meeting in his office, he said equal attention was needed to be paid to control the menace of stray dogs with a pragmatic approach to protect citizens against rabies.

He added that the Karachi administration, municipal authorities, health department as well as administration of hospitals (particularly the major facilities) functional in private and public sector had to join hands to protect people against largely avoidable health conditions.

The meeting participants decided that all deputy commissioners would form teams with a focus on preventive measures against dengue.

The deputy commissioners were assigned to develop teams who may not only pursue builders, tire shop owners and others to ensure water may not remain stagnant at their places of work or surroundings but regular and quality fumigation was also ensured.

Mass awareness campaign was agreed to be undertaken by the health department of the provincial government as well as by the KMC and other local body organisations.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2019

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

