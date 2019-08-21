Hepatitis, other diseases spread in Karachi affecting 10,000 children

KARACHI: Medical experts on Tuesday informed a 300 percent increase in the number of patients after the rains and Eid-ul-Azha spread diseases like hepatitis and abdominal pain in Karachi affecting more than 10,000 children.

According to the details, impacts of waste and polluted water in the city of Quaid has started to appear which has affected hundreds of children with abdominal diseases and hepatitis epidemic in just three weeks. Medical experts asserted that more children can fall prey to the diseases if precautionary measures are not taken. They advised to feed ORS and take children to the nearest hospital if a child suffers from nausea and diarrhea.

Director of National Institute of Child Health Jamal Raza expressed that the number of children under the age of five is highest among all. “In view of the situation, hospitals have been directed to set up special wards on an emergency basis”, he added.

According to Dunya News, more than 10,000 cases of diarrhea, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A and E have been reported in various hospitals in the city and it has been increased by 300-fold.

During the last twenty days more than 2,000 children were admitted to the civil hospital in emergency, 2889 to the National Institutes of Health, 2800 to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, 144 to Lyari General Hospital and over 2500 to Sindh Government Children Hospital.

Experts said such a situation occurs after the rains, but dirt and garbage in Karachi have increased the diseases. “Citizens have to adopt a habit of washing their hands and drinking boiled water”, experts added.