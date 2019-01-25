Heavy snowfall paralyses life in GB

GILGIT: The record snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan that continued on Thursday brought activities of daily life to a standstill in the region.

The region has been cut off from other parts of the country as Karakoram Highway and other roads have been blocked due to snowfall and landslide.

The officials said that upper parts of 10 districts received more than12 inches snowfall while lower areas received four to six inches snowfall during the last three days.

Liaquat Ali, a resident of Skardu, told Dawn that local people faced shortage of dialy use items due to continuous snowfall. The temperature in the areas has already dropped blow minus 12 centigrade.

Shafqat Ali, a resident of Astore, said that the record snowfall paralysed life in the district. He said that people were forced to remain indoors. “All roads have been blocked and traffic between Astore and other parts of the country has been suspended,” he added.

Shafqat said that the system of telephone and electricity was also disrupted. “Rate of firewood has been increased as 40-kilogram firewood is sold at Rs1,200,” he added.

The residents of Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Gilgit also face hardships due to heavy snowfall. Traffic between Gilgit and other parts of the country has been suspended for the last one week following blockade of Karakoram Highway. Thousands of passengers have been stranded in various areas.

However, the administration said that Karakoram Highway was reopened to light traffic though travelling on the road was still dangerous.