Heavy rain, snowfall lash parts of Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Updated March 07, 2020

QUETTA: Winter is not quite done with Balochistan as on Friday a fresh spell of torrential rain and snowfall hit several parts of the province, turning the weather cold and disrupting normal life.

The new spell of rains and snowfall sta­­r­ted in the morning and continued throughout the day in the provincial capital Quetta and other areas including Ziarat, Kan Meh­tarzai, Qila Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Sanjavi, Toba Achakzai, Kakar Khurasan, Murgha Faqeerzai, Mastung, Kalat, and Mangochar.

“Snowfall and rain have been continuing in these areas with small intervals for the last 18 hours that affected flow of traffic at national highways,” officials said.

Five persons were injured when a wall of a mud house collapsed in Qila Saifullah.

According to officials of the irrigation department, Bolan and Nari rivers were car­­rying heavy floodwater as the catchment areas of both rivers received heavy rains.

“The Nari River, which passes through Sibi Town, is carrying 100,000 cusec water that is close to the danger level,” irrigation officials said, adding that the Bolan River was highly flooded and an alert had been issued for the people living nearby.

With the rain and snowfall, the temperature dropped and residents faced problems as there was low gas pressure and the power supply was badly affected due to tripping of several grid stations.

Heavy rains were also reported in Dera Murad Jamali, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Sibi, Nu­­shki, Dalbandin, Taftan, Dera Allah Yar, Pi­­shin, Chaman, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Pan­j­­­­­gur and other towns and cities of the province.

The Met Office predicted more rain and snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat and other areas of northern and central Balochistan in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said they were prepared to meet any emergency situation and the masses would be provided with timely relief. He directed the PDMA officials to inform the people of Quetta and other parts of the province about preventive measures.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2020