HCI responds to floods: Continues 42 years of relief work and development in Pakistan

HCI is mobilising its dedicated community partners on the ground in the provinces of Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab to meet the most urgent needs of the 33 million people who have been displaced across Pakistan by recent flooding (UNHCR). Over one third of Pakistan is currently under water due to atypically high rainfall, with more rain expected in the next month.

Our needs assessment indicates that the largest needs are for both prepared (for those that have lost the ability to cook) and dry food, clean water, medical assistance, and emergency shelters. Many families are seeking refuge on the side of highways and roads where the ground is raised to avoid the floodwaters, which leaves them exposed to unsafe living conditions.

HCI has committed $600,000 to the immediate response, with the goal of fundraising a total of $4,000,000 in total to bolster second and third phase responses.

HCI’s Phase I emergency response has focused on the provision of food, medical attention, clean water, and temporary shelters. We have also dispatched emergency cash vouchers to families of deaf children in Sindh, who are part of our education program. In this area, nearly three months of unseasonably high rainfall has closed schools, damaged bridges and roads, and restricted people's ability to earn an income.

Phases II and III will focus on bolstering health clinics. We aim to implement long term-sustainable community development as soon as the flood waters recede, with particular emphasis on mitigating the health impacts that are typical of post-flood conditions including contaminated drinking water and mitigating the impacts of waterborne pathogens. After months of floods, water has stagnated in many areas leading to contamination of drinking water and increased insect populations. We are responding to these challenges by distributing clean drinking water and bed nets. Our projects across Pakistan will continue to restore the integrity of medical services and education facilities for the most vulnerable.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth most populous country, yet it is responsible for less than 1% of the world's greenhouse gases. Floods have been exacerbated by rapidly melting inland glaciers across Pakistan (of which there are over 7000) which have swollen embankments and floodplains, and over-saturated the ground. These floods are unprecedented, yet the situation is not likely to improve in the future as climate change continues to impact the world’s most vulnerable people disproportionately. Moving forward, our greatest priority is building resiliency.

About Human Concern International

Human Concern International is Canada’s first and oldest Muslim charity, and we have been working in Pakistan since 1984 when we delivered over $600,000 to the aid of Afghan refugees in Peshawar through our Hope Village project.

We are committed to empowering communities to move themselves from crisis to sustainability through emergency response, education, healthcare, livelihoods, water and sanitation, and child sponsorship programs. We began from a community of faith in Ottawa, Canada in 1979 in response to the needs of Afghan refugees fleeing war. For HCI, charity starts at home, and we uplift our community in both times of need and celebration. Since 2019, we have provided over $20 million in relief in over 35 countries and territories including refugees across borders.

From now until September 30th, 2022, HCI receives 0% administration from all donations.

