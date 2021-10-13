Harnai Earthquake Response Daily Progress Report (Oct 12, 2021)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred early morning on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 3:01am local time near Quetta, Baluchistan, Pakistan. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake was centred near the Harnai district and had a depth of 9.3 miles. Such shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones, as they are closer to the surface. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Baluchistan, 20 people have killed, including eight children; and more than 300 are injured (42% children). Military & Civilian Doctors and Paramedics have been assisting round the clock with necessary medical care, food, and medicines in the remote mountainous district of Harnai, which is the worst-affected area, where lack of paved roads, electricity, and mobile phone coverage is hampering the ongoing rescue & recuperation efforts. Most homes in the Harnai area are made of mud and stone; as such more susceptible to damages from earthquakes in comparison with concrete or brick structures. More than 100 mud homes and 11 schools have been totally collapsed, and more than 5,000 have been partially damaged making them uninhabitable, leaving thousands of people homeless.

Considering the poor community and marginalized area, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), top Four Star Charity of USA, has started to respond to this emergency to cater the basic needs of the affected community by providing them Non-Food Items (NFIs), Shelter, Medical Assistance, and Food.

https://hhrd.org/web/Campaigns/Pakistan-EQ

NFIs Distribution

NFIs including Kitchen Sets, Water Containers, Buckets, Mosquito Nets, and Tarpaulin Sheets have been distributed in Harnai. More assistance to be given in days to come.