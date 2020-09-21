Pakistan
HANDS Emergency Response, Update 07 (20 September 2020)
Risk Awareness
Telephonic Helpline Number (0343-21 11177 & 0346-1117771) reached by nearly 10,000 needy, facilitated for medical services, food and water services as per set criteria.
HANDS conducted Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) in Karachi, Thatta,
Sujawal, Tharparkar, Dadu, Hyderabad Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar,
Jhalmagsi, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Khuzdar and Dera Bughti.
HANDS 34 Health Facilities are already working with staff on emergency response services and Ambulance Services are standby 24/7 to Provide Emergency Medical Services to rain affected areas of Karachi District Malir under Public Private Partnership
HANDS Deliverables
The funding has been approved by Medico International Under Saaf Suthra Karachi. 21 heavy-duty equipment/vehicles and human resource were deployed for the cleaning of 21 locations in Karachi. Safe drinking water was supplied through water tankers to the communities of 7 most vulnerable locations for |5 days.
A partnership with Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) UKAID, under Natural Disaster Consortium (NDC) Platform, which will be implemented in District Mirpurkhas, Sanghar & Sujawal for provision of 3,000 Shelter Kits, 3,000 Hygiene Kits, 3000 Cash Grants for Food items, Rehabilitation of 30 Water Supply Sources, Dewatering and Provision of Drinking Water for I5 days to affected communities.
With the support of World Food Program (WFP) Food Packages to 5,090 families are being distributed in District Malir, Karachi and District Sanghar.
Cash Grants for Food & Non Food Item (NFls) are being provide to 2900 affected families of Kachho in District Dadu with support of START Network.
The funding has been approved by UNICEF which will be implemented in District Karachi West, Mirpurkhas , Hyderabad and Umerkot for provision of safe drinking water for 15 Days, placement of 20 Water Bladders, distribution of 4,500 Hygiene Kits, 150 Water Storage Tanks, 100 Latrine Slabs, 100 Waste Bins, Hygiene Promotion Services to 50,000 affected population.
HANDS as partner agency in collaboration with Care International has initiated emergency response for flood in district Muzaffargarh with the funding approved by Start Network. The project activities include 02 mobile Medical Camps for [2 days, Vaccination of 1000 animal, Distribution of Ration, Hygiene Kits, Mosquito Net and Jerry Cans to 800 families.