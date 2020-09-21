HANDS Emergency Response, Update 07 (20 September 2020)

Risk Awareness

Telephonic Helpline Number (0343-21 11177 & 0346-1117771) reached by nearly 10,000 needy, facilitated for medical services, food and water services as per set criteria.

HANDS conducted Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) in Karachi, Thatta,

Sujawal, Tharparkar, Dadu, Hyderabad Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar,

Jhalmagsi, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Khuzdar and Dera Bughti.

HANDS 34 Health Facilities are already working with staff on emergency response services and Ambulance Services are standby 24/7 to Provide Emergency Medical Services to rain affected areas of Karachi District Malir under Public Private Partnership

HANDS Deliverables