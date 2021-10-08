Hands Earthquake Situation Update Balochistan (7th October 2021)

District Profile:

Harnai is the principal town and headquarter of this district, has two Tehsils Shahrag & Harnai. According to the census of 2017 Harnai has population of 97052, covers area of 2,492 km², Population Density according to [2017] census 38.95/km² and 1.3% Annual Population Change [1998 → 2017]. The predominant first language is Pashto with 80% while Baloch accounted for 20%. The town is quite close to Loralai, Ziarat, Sibi, & Quetta. It is surrounded by imposing hills on all sides. The encircling hill ranges have the resounding names of 'Khalifat' & 'Zarghun.

Earthquake:

Earthquake Jolts of 5.9 Magnitude with depth of 15 KM Felt in 10 KM North Harnai on 7 th October-2021 at 03:01 PST. Jolts also felt in Pishin, Kuchlak, Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah, Sibi, Loralai, & Ziarat in Balochistan. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department that epicenter of the Earthquake was Near Harnai.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, Media and local Communities that following losses are reported:

Total 15 lives have been lost which include 1- in Killi Shor, 3- in Killi Mirza, 5- in Gareebabad, 1- in Killi Gurmi, 1- in Jalalabad, 1- in Killi Aspani, 1- in Killi Sharg Bazar, 2-in Killi Grade Sharg.

More than 227 persons are injured, and they are shifted in hospitals

15 Persons were stuck in Coal Mine near Harnai which are rescued

Total 2 Tehsils 6 Union Councils and 25 villages are affected

2500 Shelter are fully or partially damaged which are not livable

Electricity Supply has been suspended in Harnai which has created difficulty in rescue operation

Harnai to Sanjavi Road near Panch Mal River is blocked due to land sliding Levies and other departments are trying to clear the road

All Schools are closed in District Harnai by District Government

Government Response:

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan Rescue 1122 team has reached in Harnai for Rescue Operation

Pakistan Army is also on ground with Helicopter Urban Search & Rescue Team

District Government & Levies forces have started rescue operation

Injured Persons are sent in District Headquarter Quetta through Helicopter & Ambulances for treatment

Provincial Minister Mr. Haji Noor Mohammad Damar has called 10 Ambulances from Quetta, Sanjavi and Ziarat for rescue operation

Emergency is declared in in all District Hospitals

Medical Services are going on by different Organizations, District Health Department, Indus Hospital and Pakistan Army

Response by National Disaster Management Authority NDMA:

NDMA has dispatched Relief goods assistance for Earthquake Affectees of Harnai Balochistan, Relief assistance includes 150 Tents, 150 Tarpaulin, 750 Blankets & 750 Mosquito Nets.

Response by Other Organizations

Pakistan Red Crescent Rescue Operation through Ambulances

Al-Khidmat Foundation is providing Ambulance Services for Rescue Operation

Muslim Hands Conducting Meetings with Communities and collecting data HANDS Response:

HANDS Provincial Office Quetta is in close coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA Balochistan and District Management Harnai for further updates.

HANDS team has visited the affected area and conducted meetings with Communities, District Administration & Health Department for initial information and further response plan.

Immediate Needs identified by HANDS for 2,500 families: