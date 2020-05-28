HANDS COVID-19 Response Updated Report 07, May 22, 2020

RISK AWARENESS

Telephonic Helpline Number (0343-21 11177 & 0346-1117771) reached by nearly 18,000 needy, facilitated for medical advice, lab test and food ration as per set criteria

Nearly 230 field staff, 2100 Community Resource Persons (CRPs), > 6400 Com-munity Based Organization (CBO) representative, > 2|,000 School Management Committee (SMC) Members are oriented on COVID-I9 preventive measures in 20 districts across Pakistan.

6,204 awareness raising sessions conducted through Community Health (Marvi) Workers to ensure COVID-19 preventive measures.

Awareness raising session conducted among 1,237 Community Microfinance Groups regarding the precautionary measures of COVID-1I9 in 20 districts of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

Conducted the survey of >500 parents to support in teaching and learning processes of their children. The idea is to educate students through mobile of their parents.

Trained online more thanl00 home based teachers and program staff on differ-ent subjects using mobile phones and digital platform application Conducted teachers’ rapid assessment survey of 585 teachers for developing distance learning strategies in perspective of COVID 19.

Communication gap analysis of teachers for distance learning strategy conducted in 17 districts of Pakistan.