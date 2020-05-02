HANDS COVID-19 Response Updated Report 05, April 18, 2020

• HANDS 40 Health facilities (Public Private Partnership Project at district Malir with GOS, BRSP Project with Eni Oil & Gas Company at Jamshoro, with philanthropist support at Mirpurkhas and Shaikhupura Punjab) are engaged in facility based COVID-19 awareness raising campaigns. Some centers also providing Psychosocial counseling.

• Isolation wards are established in Sindh Government Hospitals at Ibrahim Hyderi & Murad Memon Goth Malir. Under PPP

• 06 Ambulances are deployed to isolation centers and quarantine centers of District Malir under Public Private Partnership

• Continuous supply of Personal Protection Equipment’s (PPEs) 34 Health Facilities under PPP Project at District Malir. It includes 66,000 disposable gloves; 25,000Surgical face masks; 3,600Head covers; 2,600Long sleeve gowns; 3,600 Shoe covers and 650 hand Sanitizers provided.

• 19 non-technical staff appointed for Quarantine Centers of Dumba Goth and Gadap in partnership with Unicef.

• 930 Health Care Providers (HCPs) and 3600 Marvi Workers (MWs), trained on effective use of Personal Protective equipment’s and Coronal related Internal Personal Communication.

• 2,244 villages of 12 districts were reached to continue Reproductive Health & Family Planning services.

• 74,848 community women received essential health services in their villages over last 13 days.

• 106,089 Women of Reproductive Age attended counseling Services.

• 7,110 Children, Pregnant and Lactating Women’s received nutrition supplements that is RUTF, IFA, MNP through 07 Out Patient Therapeutic Program (OTPs) through 95 Marvi Workers.

• Provision of hand-wash 35,000 soaps at Marvi centers in Tharparkar, Badin and Umerkot.

• HANDS conducted Situation and Gap Analysis regarding Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at Quarantine and Isolation Facilities in Sindh.