HANDS COVID-19 Response Updated Report 04, April 08, 2020

The recent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has caused massive catastrophe in China, Italy, USA, Iran and many other countries including Pakistan. The World Health Organization WHO has already declared Emergency throughout the world and followed up by emergency declaration in Pakistan.

Health Services

HANDS 40 Health facilities (Public Private Partnership Project at district Malir with GOS, BRSP Project with Eni Oil & Gas Company at Jamshoro, with philanthropist support at Mirpurkhas and Shaikhupura Punjab) are engaged in facility based COVID-19 awareness raising campaigns. Some centers also providing Psychosocial counseling.

Isolation wards are established in Sindh Government Hospitals at Ibrahim Hyderi & Murad Memon Goth Malir.

Under PPP

06 Ambulances are deployed to isolation centers and quarantine centers of District Malir under Public Private Partnership

Continuous supply of Personal Protection Equipment’s (PPEs) 34 Health Facilities under PPP Project at District Malir. It includes 66,000 disposable gloves; 25,000Surgical face masks; 3,600Head covers; 2,600Long sleeve gowns; 3,600 Shoe covers and 650 hand Sanitizers provided

34 HANDS PPP Project Health Facilities District Malir fumigated.

19 non-technical staff appointed for Quarantine Centers of Dumba Goth and Gadap in partnership with Unicef.

930 Health Care Providers (HCPs) and 3600 Marvi Workers (MWs), trained on effective use of Personal Protective equipment’s and Coronal related Internal Personal Communication.

1,267 villages of 12 districts were reached to continue Reproductive Health & Family Planning services.

47,040 community women received essential health services in their villages over last 13 days.

66,770 Women of Reproductive Age attended counseling Services.