Gunmen kill Pakistani polio worker, wound another

By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

PARMOLO, Pakistan -- Unidentified attackers have opened fire on two female polio workers in northwestern Pakistan, killing one of them and wounding the other.

The shooting occurred on January 29 in the village of Parmolo in Swabi district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The two polio workers were participating in a polio immunization campaign in the area, local police told RFE/RL.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

In the past decade, Taliban militants have killed scores of health workers and police guarding them because they believe anti-polio vaccination campaigns are intended to sterilize Pakistani children.

Pakistan, where polio is still endemic, regularly carries out anti-polio drives.