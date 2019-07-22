22 Jul 2019

Govt to eliminate viral hepatitis through public-private partnership: Dr Sania

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 21 Jul 2019 View Original

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said the government will eliminate the viral hepatitis in Pakistan by promoting public-private partnership.

This she said while addressing the launching of a programme for the elimination of hepatitis disease by Corporate Coalition with twelve leading companies in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The programme is aimed to improve awareness, screening for viral hepatitis and ensure a work environment that is free from any discrimination for those with the disease.

The special assistant appreciated the Corporate Coalition with twelve leading companies for its efforts to eliminate this viral disease from the country and assured the government’s full support in this regard.

She said the elimination of viral Hepatitis on a national scale requires public awareness and appropriate prevention strategies to tackle the epidemic.

She said medicines are now available that can cure Hepatitis C in over ninety-five percent of patients while highly effective vaccinations and treatments are also available for Hepatitis B.

Dr Sania Nishtar said it is expected that the viral disease would be completely eliminated by 2030

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

