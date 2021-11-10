The Government of Japan provides emergency assistance to the Afghanistan refugees and the host communities in Pakistan

In light of the rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Government of Japan has decided to extend its support to Pakistan. Total grant aid of USD 3.5 million will be provided with the aim of improving access to essential services for the Afghan refugees and their host communities in Pakistan and preparing for the potential influx of Afghans fleeing their country.

Last month, the Government of Japan signed an agreement with UNHCR and UNICEF for total grant aid of USD 3.5 million to support the Afghan refugees and their host communities amid the crisis. The grant of USD 2.1 million will be allocated to UNHCR for improving health, including raising awareness on primary health and providing mobile clinic units in the affected communities. The grant of USD 1.4 million will be allocated to UNICEF for providing emergency safe drinking water and WASH facilities for the Afghan refugees and host communities. Both projects will be implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, the two largest refugee-hosting provinces.

The Government of Japan has pledged USD 65 million as an emergency response to the Afghanistan humanitarian crisis, supporting Afghans and their host communities in Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.