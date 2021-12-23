The Government of Japan expands its humanitarian assistance to the Afghanistan refugees and the host communities in Pakistan

In response to the continued humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Japan has decided to provide additional support of USD 3.72 million to Pakistan. This assistance will support Pakistan to prepare for a potential refugee influx into the country and address the protracted socio-economic challenges among the Afghanistan refugees and the host communities. For the last 40 years, Pakistan has hosted over 1.4 million registered refugees, and the demand for humanitarian assistance have soared since the sudden political turnaround in Afghanistan in August, while the pandemic has not been suppressed.

The assistance will be provided through WFP, UNICEF and UNHCR to directly address the humanitarian needs in areas such as healthcare, food and nutrition, protection, education, water and sanitation for the Afghan refugees and their host communities in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

On 20 December, the Government of Japan officially announced its plan to contribute a total of approximately USD 109 million to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the affected neighboring countries. The above-mentioned USD 3.72 million assistance is part of this plan.