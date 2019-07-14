Golain Chitral GLOF Event - Preliminary report, 7 July, 2019

INTRODUCTION:

Golain valley is situated 25 kilometers east of Chitral on main Chitral-Mastuj Road. The valley is known for Hydro-electricity power house project capable of generating 108 MW. The whole valley with an area 528.93 km2 also consist at least seven small catchments extending in South Eastward direction. The valley host 53 small and large glaciers originating from maximum elevation of 6143m a.s.l. and extending up to minimum elevation of 3917m a.s.l. The valley is famous for its lash green meadows and pastures. The valley possesses high potential for electricity generation and supply of hygienic potable water to Chitral town. At present the valley fulfills 80% potable water needs of Chitral City (about 80,000 populations). Socio-economic and ecological details of the valley are given below:

GLOF INCIDENT – ROGHELI GLACIER

Rogheli Gol is located 360 13' 50.28" N 720 22' 36.18" E latitudes at an altitude of 8400 ft asl. As per PMD report the temperature in Chitral and surroundings is high and will remain high in coming week. This high temperature may enhance melt rate of glaciers triggering the probability of high flows in the river. Besides, there are also number of small glaciers. The glacier melt water from these glaciers are the primary source of agriculture and potable water to the adjacent village and Chitral town. Rogheli Gol is located at a distance of 8 KM from the main Chitral-Mastuj Road at an elevation of 7500ft asl. Rogheli Gol Glaciers consist of Khundar Glacier, Hongyak Gol Glacier, Kakeli Glacier and Payosadar glaciers. These Glaciers feed two glacial lakes located at average distance of 1 KM below, towards the Rogheli village of Golain. Majority of the glaciers in the Rogheli Gol are of C-Type and are located at high altitudes ranging from 13500ft to 15000+ ft asl.

On 7th July, 2019 at 05:00 pm a GLOF event was reported in Rogheli, Golain Valley Chitral, as per PMD report the angelical lake started to develop in 3rd June 2019 in the glacier of Nalla at Rogheli at an elevation of 4500m a.s.l.

VULNERABILITY OF ROGHELI GOL/GOLAIN:

The vulnerability of Golain to natural disasters primarily stems from the presence of large number of glaciers and glacial lakes within the valley. The valley is highly disaster prone due to difficult topography and lack of access means. A minor flood in Golain stream can easily destroy the only link road, located on the edge of the stream. This what happens each year in the valley. The history of natural disasters in the valley dates back to the time when first human settled in the valley. Due to steep slopes avalanches and mud slides are frequent in the valley. Rock falls and torrent are also frequent especially during the early summer. In recent decade GLOF has also emerged as a potential threat to lives and property in the valley. Following main assets are highly vulnerable to GLOF and flash floods in Golain valley;

A mega Hydel Power Station of 112 Mega Watt.

More than 150 HHs and population of 1000 people

Main Chitral-Mastuj Road

Agriculture lands

INITIAL DAMAGE ASSESSMENT REPORT:

The GLOF event has resulted in flood accompanied with debris/boulders/large boulder flows causing;

Residential Houses

Washing-out of heads/head reaches and general filling-up of most of the civil irrigation channels with damages to intake of Power House.

Damages to agricultural land / crops.

Damages to roads and bridges.

Damages to existing flood protection works.

Damages to Water supply schemes.

Filling of the Nullahs that could spill out from banks causing further damages in case of future floods.

The initial damages reports were sent to the following concerned Departments for details assessment which will be shared as and when received:-