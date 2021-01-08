Gender-Based Perspectives on Key Issues Facing Poor Ahmadi Women in Pakistan

Abstract

Different researchers have separately investigated the effects of faith-based persecution and poverty on women. However, it seems that the research on intersecting inequalities in the context of poverty and the religious marginalisation of women is lacking due attention.

This study is an effort to highlight the experiences and issues faced by poor women from the religiously marginalised Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) in Pakistan. It attempts to examine how the issues are perceived by poor Ahmadi Muslims (AMs) in Pakistan.

Participative ranking methodology (PRM) was principally employed for the data collection.

Findings are based upon the semi-structured interviews of three focus groups: poor women aged more than 35 years; poor women aged less than 35 years and above 18 years; and Ahmadi men related to poor AM women. Initially, a questionnaire was devised by conducting a pilot study to prepare a list of as many issues as possible that are faced by poor AM women together with different supplementary questions for clarification from the focus groups. Later, 25 of the identified issues were ranked by the focus group participants.

Findings show that the issues that directly related to state-sanctioned persecution were of top concern for both genders, and were the root cause of all the other issues. Only one issue (i.e. difficulty in finding a marriage partner) was generated within the AMC.

Overall comparison between the priorities indicated that generally the men ranked the issues higher than the women. It was also found that poor AM women try to hide their religious identity as far as possible and remain silent to any kind of oppression, mainly due to their defenceless position to the anti-Ahmadiyya laws. Their other reactions to the persecution were either to migrate to Rabwah (a city in Pakistan with 98 per cent AM population) or to seek asylum in other countries. However, many of them cannot leave Pakistan due to their weak financial position and so continue living in a very hostile environment.

This study finds that poverty and faith-based persecution generate synergic effects on the lives of Ahmadi women in Pakistan. Poverty increases their vulnerability to persecution due to the very limited options of keeping themselves away from the dense population of themajority religion. In general, they are marginalised, targeted, and discriminated against in all aspects of their lives, including religious, cultural, social, economic, legal, constitutional, and judicial contexts. Perhaps the most significant contribution of this study is to highlight the fact that intersectional studies can find the details that are often missed in investigations on general faith-based persecution.

Future research may focus on comparing results of the current study through feedback from focus groups comprising rich AM women and women from other religious minorities in Pakistan. This kind of comparative study could generate new insights to understand the sensitivity of different aspects of faith-based persecution.

Dr M.K is a leader from the Ahmadiyya community who currently works at an international organisation. His name has been anonymised for security reasons.

Read the full report here