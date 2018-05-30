Gastroenteritis outbreak in Zhob: Dozen children admitted to hospital

Rafiullah Mandokhail

ZHOB: At least twelve children including four of a family suffering from gastroenteritis in Sur Kachh area of Zhob district admitted to District Headquarters civil hospital here.

“The water-borne disease gastroenteritis broke out in Killi Sur Kachh North West of Zhob city and a dozen children suffering from the disease have been brought to DHQ civil hospital, where they are getting treatment,” claimed Medical Superintendent at DHQ civil hospital Dr. Akhter Mandokhail.

District Health Officer Dr. Muzaffar Shah told reporters that over a dozen children are being treated at civil hospital, while the health department has dispatched a medical team to the affected area to treat the patients on a war footing, adding the efforts were under way to control the situation in far-flung area.

“A health team has been sent to the area following reports of outbreak of gastroenteritis. The health department is making extra efforts to control the disease and treat the patients as soon as possible”, the DHO said.

“The main complication of gastroenteritis is dehydration, but this can be prevented with an increased intake of clean fluid”, he added. According to doctors, Gastroenteritis or stomach flu is a viral or bacterial infection, caused by bacteria. Consumption of contaminated water and scorching heat caused the outbreak of gastroenteritis and diarrhea. Sizzling summer and the monsoon seasons are both catalysts for waterborne diseases. Gastroenteritis symptoms included abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. The doctors urged the people to save themselves from sunstroke, consume boiled water and avoid rotten food.