Funding Announcement: The H2H Network Support package: Floods in Pakistan

H2H Network strengthens the humanitarian response to the floods in Pakistan

Following the devastating floods in Pakistan, the H2H Network has activated its fund mechanism to strengthen the humanitarian response and recovery. H2H funding will enable four network members to provide services addressing inclusion, information management and analysis as well as Community Engagement and Accountability. Services are freely available to all responders as part of the funded package. Project activities will be completed by March 2023. The H2H Network’s Executive Director Kim Scriven said, “Since the start of the flooding in Pakistan in June 2022, we have been closely following the crisis. We have seen the ongoing need for H2H services to support and enable the humanitarian community, particularly as we enter the longer term, with many vulnerable people still displaced and in need of assistance. The services provided in this package will enhance capacity in Pakistan, drive accountability, and help ensure an appropriate response for the most vulnerable.”

Details:

The four funded H2H Members will provide the following services to the humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa: Fondation Hirondelle will produce and disseminate life-saving content and in-depth reports on the floods via radios stations, online media, television, print and social media.

HelpAge International will ensure that older people and persons with disabilities have improved access to life-saving assistance as well as increased resilience.

CLEAR Global will improve the evidence basis for language-aware community engagement and accountability. RedR UK will strengthen local response capacity as well as build resilience and promote Disaster Risk Reduction.

Background:

Since mid-June, Pakistan has been experiencing an extreme monsoon rainfall season, resulting in uncontrollable flash floods and landslides across the country. Over 33 million people are affected by the disaster, with close to eight million people displaced, over 1,600 people dead and nearly 13,000 people injured. The most affected districts are located in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over 2 million houses, 25,000 schools, and 13,000 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged. The rising public health challenges raise the risk of further deaths. Consequently, more than 20 million people require humanitarian assistance, with the UN’s flash appeal with a substantial increase (Acaps and revised UN Flash Appeal).

To better assist the affected population with an efficient, impactful, and accountable humanitarian response, there is a need for information management and analysis within the national and international response community. This includes affecting the evolving public health situation, which is hampered by a lack of information and affects the coordination efforts. Needs related to Community Engagement and Accountability, protection and inclusion, have also been flagged as requiring H2H services to support the broader response.

The H2H Member’s independent, cross-cutting services are well-suited to address these gaps and challenges. The network brings together nearly 60 high-quality, independent humanitarian service providers who enable efficient, impactful and accountable aid during a crisis by facilitating and resourcing humanitarian-to-humanitarian (H2H) services for the wider system.

The H2H Fund is a funding mechanism for network members to activate service packages to improve humanitarian assistance efficiently. Past service packages have been funded for Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo, the security crisis in Burkina Faso, conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Covid-19, the earthquake in Haiti, and the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia.

The network and its fund are supported by UK aid - from the British people.

For more information: https://h2hnetwork.org/activations/

Press contact: Hanna Sjödin, hanna@h2hnetwork.org