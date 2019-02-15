15 Feb 2019

Fresh polio case in Punjab after two years

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original

By Asif Chaudhry

LAHORE: A new polio case has surfaced after a gap of two years in Punjab and seven years in Lahore.

The case was reported from Shalamar Town where the crippling disease has affected eight-month-old Yashif who was said to be vaccinated soon after his birth.

The health authorities confirmed the boy had been diagnosed with paralysis in right leg.

A health official told Dawn the last case was reported in Jan 2017 in Lodhran district where a baby was declared positive for the polio virus.

The surfacing of the new case in Punjab’s capital has put a big question mark on the performance of provincial health authorities who are already facing allegations of taking inadequate precautionary measures.

The official said 29 environmental samples of polio virus were reported positive in Punjab last year.

He said seven environmental samples drawn from various cities of the province in Jan 2017 alone were declared positive.

Of them, four were reported positive in Lahore, two in Rawalpindi and one in Faisalabad. He said the virus returned to Faisalabad after a gap of two years or so.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2019

