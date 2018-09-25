25 Sep 2018

Four women killed in Landikotal landslide

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original

LANDIKOTAL: At least four women were killed after landslide fell on them on Monday Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district.

Khasadar forces told local media that, the ill-fated women were collecting sand for renovation of a house in Mukhtar Khel area of Landikotal tehsil when landslide fell on them.

The deceased included a woman and her three daughters, whose bodies were pulled out by locals.

Landikotal is a tehsil situated in Khyber Agency on the tribal belt that has now been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The agency is situated close to Peshawar, the main metropolis of the province.

Peshawar comprises three tertiary care hospitals where patients from all over the province are brought for medical treatment, especially when there is a lack of facilities in their respective areas.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

