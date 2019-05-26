26 May 2019

Four newborn die of malnutrition

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 25 May 2019

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: Four newborn children died of malnutrition and epidemics in different areas of Tharparkar, health department said on Friday. Among dozens affected of malnutrition and under treatment at Civil Hospital Mithi and Tehsil Hospital Chachro, four newborn children breathed their last.

The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparkar in May to 50 and 326 in the current year. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April 2018 stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rate, with 22 infants dying before turning one-month-old. Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore”.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

