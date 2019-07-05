05 Jul 2019

Four more kids die of malnutrition

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 05 Jul 2019

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: Four children are reported to have died due to malnutrition within last two days in Civil Hospital Mithi. The death toll of children during the ongoing month has climbed to 10.

The number of children who have lost their lives during the current year due to malnutrition and other diseases in Mithi has reached 413.

The four children who have died include Hanifan, 14 days old, Navid Parho, one month old, Zulfiqar five years old and an infant. The health department in order to avoid humiliation has directed the staffers of concerned hospitals not to talk with media.

