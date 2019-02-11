Four more infants die in drought-hit Thar

MITHI: Four more children died from complications caused by malnutrition and other waterborne diseases in the drought-hit Tharparkar district in the last two days, taking the death toll to 76 this year so far.

Sources at the Civil Hospital, Mithi said the four children, who were brought to the medical facility for medical attention, died over the last two days.

Children have become more vulnerable to waterborne diseases and infections owing to lack of facilities in the rain-dependent arid zone of the province.

Lately, the district administration had informed the Sindh chief minister that relief activities in the drought-hit areas are in full swing.

Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asif Jamil said more than 600 children are under treatment in different health facilities of the district.

He said that in the third phase of free wheat distribution scheme 1681 families have been provided with 50kg of free wheat bag each. Besides, the 18 families who could not get free wheat during phase II of wheat distribution scheme were also been provided with free wheat in phase III.

In all 247,406 families in phase I, 252,393 families in phase II and 138,180 families in phase III of free wheat distribution scheme have so far been provided with free wheat bags of 50kg each.