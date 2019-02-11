11 Feb 2019

Four more infants die in drought-hit Thar

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 10 Feb 2019 View Original

MITHI: Four more children died from complications caused by malnutrition and other waterborne diseases in the drought-hit Tharparkar district in the last two days, taking the death toll to 76 this year so far.

Sources at the Civil Hospital, Mithi said the four children, who were brought to the medical facility for medical attention, died over the last two days.

Children have become more vulnerable to waterborne diseases and infections owing to lack of facilities in the rain-dependent arid zone of the province.

Lately, the district administration had informed the Sindh chief minister that relief activities in the drought-hit areas are in full swing.

Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asif Jamil said more than 600 children are under treatment in different health facilities of the district.

He said that in the third phase of free wheat distribution scheme 1681 families have been provided with 50kg of free wheat bag each. Besides, the 18 families who could not get free wheat during phase II of wheat distribution scheme were also been provided with free wheat in phase III.

In all 247,406 families in phase I, 252,393 families in phase II and 138,180 families in phase III of free wheat distribution scheme have so far been provided with free wheat bags of 50kg each.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.