Four more children die in Tharparkar due to malnutrition

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: As many as four more children passed away because of malnutrition in Tharparkar area of Sindh on Friday, which raised the death toll in Tharparkar to 13 for this month and 432 for this year.

According to details, a total of 40 minors had succumbed to malnutrition in the area in the last month.

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.