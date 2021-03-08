Flow Monitoring Of Undocumented Afghan Returnees From Pakistan (14 – 27 February 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

From 14 to 27 February 2021, 542 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 93 through the Torkham border point and 449 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities facilitated the return of 66 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 66 individuals is not included in the report analysis.

HIGHLIGHTS

• During the reporting period, 12% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

• In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (56%), skilled labor (33%) and business (9%).

• All returnees were carrying household items, personal belongings, productive assets and cash when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as transportation or private vehicles (7%).

• The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 9,222 PKR per family.

• The top 3 challenges returnees expect to face in Afghanistan are: arranging for livelihoods (27%), finding income opportunities (27%) and settling into a new city (27%)