Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS) Results 2018 - Snapshot of 2018 arrivals in Europe from Pakistan

The surveys with migrants en route are part of the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data collection activities in West and Central Africa, East and Horn of Africa, Libya and Europe (Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro,Romania and Spain), that are conducted within the framework of IOM’s research on populations on the move through Africa, the Mediterranean and Western Balkan. For this specific study, data was collected in 2018 in Greece, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy and Spain. The purpose of Flow Monitoring (FM) as a component of IOM’s DTM is to improve understanding of profiles, migration routes and migration drivers of populations on the move by collecting data on population movements at points strategically selected inside a country, a region or across different regions. FM also contributes to expanding relevant actors’ awareness of immediate and medium term needs of these populations, informing humanitarian and resilience programs as well as possible reintegration and development strategies in the communities of origin or other areas. Migrants on the move are interviewed by IOM field teams; the surveys collect information on migrants’ profiles, including age, sex, areas of origin, levels of education and employment status before migration, key transit points on their route, cost of the journey and reasons for moving and intentions. The present brief highlights some of the main characteristics of migrants from Pakistan interviewed in Europe in 2018.