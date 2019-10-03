Flow Monitoring Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan,15th - 28th September 2019

This weekly situation report covers the reporting period between 15 – 28 September 2019. During the reporting period, 741 individuals returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 94 individuals crossed through Torkham and 647 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing. The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings between 1st January – 28th September 2019 now stands at 14,274 (excluding deportations).