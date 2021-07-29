Pakistan + 1 more
Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (April - June 2021)
IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This report is part of the European Union funded project ‘‘Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.