Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (4 - 17 July 2021)

OM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

From 4 to 17 July 2021, 343 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 57 through the Torkham border point and 286 through the Chaman border point.