Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (26 September - 09 October 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

From 26 September to 09 October 2021, 2,115 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 309 through the Torkham border point and 1,806 through the Chaman border point. The number of individuals who returned through the Torkham border crossing remained low as a consequence of the restrictions imposed by the Pakistan Border Authorities in light of the security situation at the border with Afghanistan and the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

HIGHLIGHTS