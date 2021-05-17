Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (25 April- 8 May 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

From 25 April to 8 May 2021, 475 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 124 through the Torkham border point and 351 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities facilitated the return of 57 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 57 individuals is not included in the report analysis.*

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, 14% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

• In Pakistan, the primary occupations reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (66%), skilled labor (32%) and business (3%).

• The returnees were carrying household items (98%), cash (98%), personal belongings (96%), productive assets (76%) and transportation or private vehicles (2%).

• The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 8,955 PKR per family.

• The top 3 challenges returnees expected to face in Afghanistan were: arranging for livelihoods (27%), settling into a new city (27%) and finding income opportunities (27%).