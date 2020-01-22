Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (24th November - 7th December 2019)

During the reporting period, 457 individuals returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 79 individuals crossed through Torkham and 378 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings between 1st January – 7th December 2019 now stands at 16,904 (excluding deportations).