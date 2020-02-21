Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (2 - 15 February 2019)

During the reporting period, 357 individuals (72 families) returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 96 individuals crossed through Torkham and 261 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.

The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings this year is 1,149 individuals (excluding deportations). In comparison, during the same reporting period last year, a total of 1,464 Undocumented Afghans returned spontaneously to Afghanistan (excluding deportations).