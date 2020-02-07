Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (19th January - 1st February 2019)

During the reporting period, 277 individuals (61 families) returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 79 individuals crossed through Torkham and 198 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.

The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings this year is 792 individuals (excluding deportations). In comparison, during the same reporting period last year, a total of 1,050 Undocumented Afghans returned spontaneously to Afghanistan (excluding deportations).