Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (17 - 30 January 2021)

Highlights

  • During the reporting period, 18% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

  • In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (62%), skilled labor (21%) and business (17%).

  • All returnees were carrying household items, livestock and productive assets when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as personal belongings (11%) and cash (2%).

  • The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 9,047 PKR per family.

  • The top 3 challenges returnees expect to face in Afghanistan are: availability of clean drinking water (27%), security (25%) and settling into a new city (25%).

