Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (17 - 30 January 2021)
Highlights
During the reporting period, 18% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.
In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (62%), skilled labor (21%) and business (17%).
All returnees were carrying household items, livestock and productive assets when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as personal belongings (11%) and cash (2%).
The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 9,047 PKR per family.
The top 3 challenges returnees expect to face in Afghanistan are: availability of clean drinking water (27%), security (25%) and settling into a new city (25%).
