Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (17 - 30 January 2021)

Highlights

During the reporting period, 18% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly elderly and chronically ill.

In Pakistan, the primary sources of income reported by returnees were: unskilled labor (62%), skilled labor (21%) and business (17%).

All returnees were carrying household items, livestock and productive assets when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as personal belongings (11%) and cash (2%).

The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 9,047 PKR per family.