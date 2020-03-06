Pakistan + 1 more
Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (16 – 29 February 2020)
During the reporting period, 596 individuals (112 families) returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 193 individuals crossed through Torkham and 403 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.
The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings this year is 1,745 individuals (excluding deportations). In comparison, during the same reporting period last year, a total of 2,054 Undocumented Afghans returned spontaneously to Afghanistan (excluding deportations).
Key highlights include:
Out of the total number of returns during current reporting period, 49% returnees were female whereas 51% were male.
Top 5 destination provinces for returns were: Kandahar (41%), Nangarhar (12%), Kabul (10%), Hirat (9%) and Kunduz (8%).
Largest proportion of returns were from Balochistan (46%), Sindh (31%), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (17%), followed by Punjab (6%).
Majority of the respondents were male while 10% of the respondents were female.
In Torkham, ‘Economic Factors’ was reported by 66% of the respondents as a push factor (decrease of 17 percentage points as compared to last reporting period). ‘Returning Home’ is trending upwards and 78% of the respondents cited this as a push factor (increase of 20 percentage points). ‘Afraid of Being Deported’ was reported by 19% (increase of 19 percentage points) whereas none of the respondents at Torkham reported ‘Lack of Documentation’ or ‘Camp Closure’ as a push factor.
In Chaman, ‘Returning Home’ is at 51% (decrease of 5 percentage points as compared to the last reporting period). ‘Economic Factors’ is at 45% (increase of 1 percentage point) and ‘Afraid of Being Deported’ is at 19% (increase of 19 percentage points). None of the respondents reported ‘Lack of Documentation’ or ‘Camp Closure’ as a push factor.
Indicator rated as the main pull factor for both border crossing points was ‘Own Country’ and 100% respondents reported this as a key concern in Torkham, whereas in Chaman this was reported at 98%. The second highest concern was ‘Reunion with Families/Relatives’, for Torkham this was 75%, whereas for Chaman it was 2%.
‘Availability of Assistance’ and ‘Improvement in Security Situation’ was reported by none of the respondents at both border crossings.
Approximately 58% of the families travelled in pick-ups, 24% by busesand 18% in trucks.
During the reporting period, it was noted that 18% of the families stayed overnight at the border crossing points.
The greatest age-wise proportion of Afghans crossing the border is between 18-59 years of age i.e. 42%, while minors (under the age of 5 years) consisted of nearly 18% of the total returnees. Moreover, out of the respondents interviewed during the last two weeks, 7% fell into vulnerable criteria such as chronically ill, elderly, widows and disabled persons
