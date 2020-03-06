Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (16 – 29 February 2020)

During the reporting period, 596 individuals (112 families) returned to Afghanistan, amongst which 193 individuals crossed through Torkham and 403 individuals used the Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.

The total number of Undocumented Afghans that returned spontaneously to Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossings this year is 1,745 individuals (excluding deportations). In comparison, during the same reporting period last year, a total of 2,054 Undocumented Afghans returned spontaneously to Afghanistan (excluding deportations).

Key highlights include: