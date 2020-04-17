Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (15 – 28 March 2020)

6 Undocumented Afghan individuals returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing, whereas none through Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.

Overall 5 vehicles crossed from Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak borders. Majority of the returnees used Trucks and Pick-ups (54% and 46% respectively) to return to Afghanistan. Cash & Household Items were reported as highest priority assets for migrants returning to Afghanistan.

Key highlights include: