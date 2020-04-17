Pakistan + 1 more

Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (15 – 28 March 2020)

6 Undocumented Afghan individuals returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing, whereas none through Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossing.

Overall 5 vehicles crossed from Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak borders. Majority of the returnees used Trucks and Pick-ups (54% and 46% respectively) to return to Afghanistan. Cash & Household Items were reported as highest priority assets for migrants returning to Afghanistan.

Key highlights include:

  • Out of the total number of returns during current reporting period 54% returnees were female whereas 46% were male.

  • Top 5 destination provinces for returns were Kunduz (53%), Kabul (37%), Nangahar (9%) and Laghman (21%).

  • Largest proportion of returns were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (53%), Punjab (26%) followed by Islamabad (21%).

  • Majority of the respondents were male while 15% of the respondents were female.

  • In Torkham and Chaman, none of the respondents reported against push factor , and neither did they for any of the pull factors.

  • During the reporting period, only 5 vehicles crossed through Torkham border, and it was noted that no individual stayed overnight at border crossing.

  • The greatest age-wise proportion of Afghans crossing the border is between 18-59 years of age i.e. 36%, while minors (under the age of 5 years) consisted of nearly 31% of the total returnees.

  • Moreover, out of the respondents interviewed during the last two weeks, 11% fell into vulnerable criteria such as Chronically ill, elderly, widows and disable persons.

