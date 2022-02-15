Flow Monitoring - Spontaneous Returns of Undocumented Afghans from Pakistan (07 to 20 November 2021)

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”. From 07 to 20 November 2021, 3,667 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 323 through the Torkham border point and 3,344 through the Chaman border point. The number of individuals who returned through the Torkham border crossing remained low as restrictions were imposed by the Pakistan Border Authorities in light of the security situation at the border with Afghanistan and the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.