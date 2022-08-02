Floods Emergency Response – Balochistan, Pakistan (2022) | August 1, 2022

Disaster Situation in Pakistan: As of 31 July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the floods have resulted in 434 deaths (including 175 children and 73 women) and 605 people have been injured since 1st July 2022. More than 36,469 households have been affected, of which 60% are in Balochistan. More than 29,067 houses have been partially damaged, and another 7,402 houses have been fully damaged. In addition, around 800 schools (600 in Balochistan alone), 71 bridges, and 977 km of road sections have been affected across the country.

Muslim Aid Pakistan Response: With the support from START READY HUB, Muslim Aid Pakistan is leading a consortium of Islamic relief Pakistan (IRP), Bright star development Society Balochistan (BSDSB), and HANDS in providing support to around 3,000 families through Multipurpose Cash Grant, provision of Shelter Kits and Non-food items and provision of water in three flood-affected districts (1,750 Killa Saifullah, 750 Quetta, and 500 Pishin) of Balochistan. To identify the actual needy beneficiaries Muslim Aid Pakistan has started a Rapid need Assessment in 03 Floods-affected districts including Quetta, Pishin, and Killa Saifullah for the distribution of lifesaving assistance.

With the Support from Muslim Aid UK, Muslim Aid Pakistan has provided 5 Kg Meat packs to 1,184 Flood Affected families during Eid-ul-Adha in Killa Saifullah district, Balochistan.