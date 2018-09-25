25 Sep 2018

Flood risk increases as India releases water into Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original

LAHORE: The flood risk increased in adjoining areas located at the bank of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab after India released water in these rivers.

According to details, the rescue teams evacuated these villages and the residents are being taken to relief camps on higher ground.

According to Ministry of Water and Power, water level began to rise suddenly in rivers near Kasur, Narowal and Marala due to excessive water released by India.

Sources said that India opened gates of Ferozepur Headworks which resulted in the rise of water by two feet in Ganda Singhwala area near Kasur.

They further informed that India released water in River Ravi from Madhupur Headworks which entered Pakistan in Jassar area. Tawi River and Jammu River, two contributory rivers of Chenab, are also in high flood.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

