Flood Response 2022 by Caritas Pakistan

WHO:

Caritas Pakistan is a non-profitable, non-political and humanitarian organization of Catholic Church in Pakistan. Caritas is registered in Pakistan under Societies Registration Act and working in Pakistan. It was formed in December 1965 to do charitable activities. Initially, Caritas Pakistan started as a relief organization and has grown into a development organization & works without regard to faith, race, gender or ethnicity. Caritas work is spread across the country through seven diocesan /regional offices facilitated and supported by National Head Office. Reaching out to the neediest and poor communities.