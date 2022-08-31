Flood Disaster in Pakistan Situation Report 4 (31 August 2022)

OVERVIEW

The floods caused by the monsoon rains since mid-June 2022 has affected Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces of Pakistan. According to the official figures (NDMA, SIT-REP No.076) the massive floods have so far claimed 1,061 lives and injured 1,575 people. The estimated number of affected people is around 30 million, and around 1 million houses are totally or partially damaged leaving behind millions in need of urgent shelter.