Flood Disaster in Pakistan Situation Report (27 August 2022)

Overview

The floods caused by the monsoon rains since mid-June 2022 has affected Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan,

Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces of Pakistan. According to the official figures (NDMA, SIT-REP No.075) the massive floods have so far claimed 1,033 lives and injured 1,527 people.

The estimated number of affected people is around 30 million, and around 1 million houses are totally or partially damaged leaving behind millions in need of urgent shelter.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Response

PRCS has been responding to the flood disaster in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of DREF (CHF 481,058). Besides deploying 6 mobile water treatment plants, NFI (hygiene kit, jerrycan and mosquito net) and cash assistance (16,000 PKR - 73.5 CHF) are being provided; from which 1,100 families in Balochistan, 400 in Sindh, 400 in Punjab, and 1,100 in KPK will benefit. Additionally, IFRC is planning to launch an Emergency Appeal in coming days.

Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) Response Plan

TRCS, in collaboration with PRCS, is providing cash assistance (16,000 PKR - 73.5 CHF) and NFI (300 hygiene kits, 600 jerrycans, and 1,500 mosquito nets) to 300 families in Jafferabad, Balochistan. Furthermore, 100 tents (16m2 ) and 1,000 blankets will be sent by air cargo along with humanitarian aid by Ministry of Interior, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Türkiye, which is expected to arrive in Pakistan on 28.08.2022 to alleviate the suffering of flood affected people. Also, free medical camps are planned to support diagnosis and treatment around 6,000 people.