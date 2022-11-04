Flood 2022 - Protection on Priority

ARTS Foundation under agreement with Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) funded by Oxfam in Pakistan has established and inaugurated Safe Spaces for Women, Girls and Children to main stream protection and safeguarding in humanitarian response 2022 in Sindh. A safe space refers to absence of trauma, excessive stress, violence or abuse, feel comfortable and enjoy the freedom with out fear of judgement or harm.

1st opening ceremony of Safe Space at Village Jamshed Barki, Sanghar held and attended by Mr Tarique Ahmed Lakho - Social Welfare Officer (Focal Person, Sindh Child Protection Authority), Ms Sajida - District In-charge - Women Development Development, Mr Nawaz Brohi - Social Welfare Officer - Social Welfare Department, Mr Noor Ahmed Mangi - District Coordinator - SPO and Ms Farzana - Safe Space Manager - ARTS Foundation.

2nd opening ceremony of Safe Space at Village Moolchand Kolhi, Mirpurkhas held and attended by Ms Fozia Nasir, In-charge - Women and Child Protection Cell (WCPC) and Mr Hizbullah Memon, Director - Information Department, Mr Shahzado Malik, Executive Director - ARTS Foundation and Mr Sabit Hussain Laghari - Senior Community Mobilizer - SPO.