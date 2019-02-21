21 Feb 2019

Flash Floods, Heavy Rains Kill 26 In Pakistan

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original

Flash floods and heavy winter rains have killed at least 26 people in Pakistan's southwest and central regions, officials said on February 21.

The National Disaster Management Authority said 14 people were killed and 200 families were affected by flash floods that submerged villages near the southwestern town of Lasbella.

In central Pakistan, nine people were killed in three separate incidents of roofs collapsing during heavy rains, four of them in the city of Multan.

Emergency teams are working to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbella in Baluchistan Province, said Imran Zarqoon, a spokesman for the provincial disaster authority.

Heavy seasonal rains often cause landslides and flash floods in Pakistan.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn.com

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

