Five killed as heavy rains wreck havoc in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Five people have died in rain-related incidents in Karachi as this year s first spell of monsoon rainfall battered the metropolis failing the emergency plan of the Sindh government.

In Karachi roads, underpasses and residential areas have become ponds due to overflowing of canals and sewage system. Hundreds of thousands of people were affected by the traffic jams and power supply was also suspended in most parts of the city.

According to details, the Sindh government s rain emergency plan has flopped as soon as the first monsoon rains hit the city. Rain has become nuisance for the citizens due to government incompetence.

Thousands of tons of rubbish piled up, causing drains to overflow in several places. Roads and underpasses, including Shahra-e-Faisal, were submerged due to drainage problems. Citizens faced severe hardships due to traffic jams and damaged vehicles.

Due to the delay in the cleaning process, dirty water has accumulated in the residential areas due to overflowing drains at various places. The train crossing was closed due to accumulation of several feet of water under the overhead railway traffic at the confluence of Pakistan Employees Co-Operative Housing Society (PECHS) Block Six and Mahmoodabad Goth.

Citizens were severely affected due to power outages in several areas including Malir, Saudabad, Jaffar Tayyar, Landhi, Korangi, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Arungi Town, Baldia Town and Manghopir. A transformer had exploded in Korangi area. Five people were killed and several others were injured in roof collapse and other incidents.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Saddar at 42 mm. 26 mm of rain has been recorded at PAF Base Faisal, 22 mm at Nazimabad, 10 mm at Old Airport and 12 mm at PAF Masroor. According to the Meteorological Department, the rains will continue till July 8.