03 Feb 2019

First polio case of 2019 confirmed in Bajour

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 02 Feb 2019 View Original

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The first polio case of the year 2019 has been reported from Bajour district on Saturday, according to Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Polio Eradication Babar Atta.

“Sad News: The ongoing active virus circulation in Bajour Tribal District has paralysed yet another child as Pakistan reports its 1st polio case of 2019 from Khar. The child is 11 months old. Bajour has now reported 6 polio cases alone during the last 3 months,” he tweeted.

“This also justifies the action I took last week during my visit to Bajour Agency by removing 7 Polio officers for showing negligence towards their duties. Bajour, like many other districts did nothing the whole year 2017/18 but celebrate that they had “zero” polio case.”

In another tweet, he said, “Same goes for Lahore and now Faisalabad aswell. Both cities have active poliovirus circulation in the sewage but since the last many years they are in “Celebration” mode. My next target will be to give a wake up call to administration of Rawalpindi, Lahore & Faisalabad.”

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.