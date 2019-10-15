15 Oct 2019

Fewer dengue cases reported in two days in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Dengue fever cases have declined as 175 patients were reported to three government hospitals during the last 24 hours.

According to doctors, there has been a decrease in the number of dengue cases during the last two days.

They hope the number of patients will considerably decrease with the change in weather and the situation will be normal in the middle of December.

According to a report sent to the provincial authorities, 18,246 suspected dengue patients were reported to three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi during this season and 33 died.

Of 33 people died during the season, 22 belonged to Rawalpindi, seven to Islamabad, one to Attock, one to Chakwal, one to AJK and one to Jhang.

In the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), 2,475 suspected patients had been reported so far while 123 are still under treatment.

In Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 2,513 tested positive for dengue and 283 were still under treatment at the BBH.

In the Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 4,386 confirmed dengue cases were reported.

“Number of patients has been decreasing and hopefully it will further decrease and finally come to normal in the middle of December,” a senior doctor told Dawn.

The BBH was on the top of list as far as dengue patients are concerned, with DHQ hospital and HFH standing second and third on the list.

In the DHQ hospital, the administration had to squeeze wards including surgical to accommodate dengue patients as their number was increasing by the time.

