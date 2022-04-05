Evaluating locally led early action against heatwaves in Sibi, Pakistan, March 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In June 2021, Bright Star Development Society Balochistan (also known as BSDSB or Bright Star ) were funded to assist in mitigating against the anticipated heatwave in Sibi (Pakistan). In this locally-led anticipatory action response, Bright Star provided behaviour messaging in addition to “cooling facilities” with cold water and a place to rest.

This report summarises the findings from an independent monitoring of the humanitarian response provided, after listening to communities in receipt of the assistance and the local administrative bodies who were con-sulted in its implementation.

Heatwaves are a major problem in Sibi; they are getting worse each year and impact negatively on peoples’ health and livelihoods

People were using the cooling facilities and benefiting from them in terms of their health and wellbeing

The cooling facilities represented something new for the community - a locally led public service – and acted as an example others could follow

100% of those interviewed who had used the cooling facility felt the environment was safe and comfortable

People felt that Bright Star’s close consultation with the local administration and understanding of communities’ needs were critical in establishing this culturally appropriate service

People were able to benefit from the behavioural messaging, some messages were new and helped dispel myths, and they passed these messages on to others

People were practising positive behaviours more often after the messages compared to before except in cases where they could not because this would impact negatively on their livelihoods

People suggested improving access to messaging through, for example, using loudspeakers to cater to those who could not read

People suggested access to the cooling facilities could be improved for girls and women by creating female friendly spaces

A key finding of particular relevance for other behavioural messaging campaigns were marked gender differences in access, knowledge and behaviour related to the messaging.

As the informational messaging resulted in such a marked behaviour change in men, future behavioural messaging campaigns should work hard to get these messages across to this group – only a third said they saw the messages even though most were using the cooling facilities where messages were posted.